 Indore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026

Indore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026

He added that the focus on increasing power capacity, expanding infrastructure, and announcing skill development and employment-oriented training programs to promote women empowerment and self-reliance among women and youth is part of the plan to develop the state into an industry-friendly industrial hub.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Industrialists Applaud State Budget | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists and industry associations have applauded the provisions made for MSME units in the state budget. They stated that these measures will strengthen the foundations of the sector.

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of MP (AIMP), welcomed the budget presented by the Finance Minister under the leadership of the Chief Minister, describing it as an all-encompassing budget.

He termed the provision of Rs 5,957 crore for the development of 48 new industrial parks as a positive initiative toward industrialisation, creating a conducive environment for industrial investment in the state.

He added that the focus on increasing power capacity, expanding infrastructure, and announcing skill development and employment-oriented training programmes to promote women empowerment and self-reliance among women and youth is part of the plan to develop the state into an industry-friendly industrial hub.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Court Acquits Couple Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Affair, Cites Lack Of Evidence
Mumbai News: Court Acquits Couple Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Affair, Cites Lack Of Evidence
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Emerges As MVA's Consensus Candidate For Rajya Sabha As Seven Seats From Maharashtra Go To Polls On March 16
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Emerges As MVA's Consensus Candidate For Rajya Sabha As Seven Seats From Maharashtra Go To Polls On March 16
CR & WR RPF Arrest 'Bangali Baba' For Pasting Illegal Publicity Material In Railway Coaches And Premises
CR & WR RPF Arrest 'Bangali Baba' For Pasting Illegal Publicity Material In Railway Coaches And Premises
Central Railway GM Goswami Inspects Wadi-Solapur Section, Reviews Safety, Facilities And Infrastructure Upgrades
Central Railway GM Goswami Inspects Wadi-Solapur Section, Reviews Safety, Facilities And Infrastructure Upgrades

Tarun Vyas, Secretary of AIMP, said that the state government's announcement of no new taxes or tax increases is a welcome initiative. He described the 11% increase in the budget for the financial year 2026-27 as supportive of the state's development. He also welcomed the proposed provision of Rs 12,000 crore for roads and bridges under infrastructure development.

Ajay Singh Dasundi, secretary of the Pharma Association, described the state budget as people-centric. He said the budget has given special attention to health services, which will accelerate the pharmaceutical industry. He added that the budget will provide a new direction to the state's pharmaceutical sector by ensuring positive changes in investment and employment opportunities, strengthening infrastructure, and boosting public welfare schemes.

Historic provisions made for City: Lalwani

MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed Madhya Pradesh s historic Rs 4,38,317 crore budget for the year 2026-27. He stated that the city s name being mentioned ten times in the budget speech reflects the government s commitment to its development. The budget presents a clear roadmap to strengthen Indore as a major economic hub, not only for the state but also for the country.

Read Also
Indore News: After Rat Menace, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Slips To 4th Position In Latest ASQ...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Decline In Taxes Leads To Trimmer Budget
MP News: Decline In Taxes Leads To Trimmer Budget
Indore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026
Indore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026
Indore News: City Poised To Lead Developed Madhya Pradesh
Indore News: City Poised To Lead Developed Madhya Pradesh
Indore News: Three Days’ Salary Cut For Three Officials Over Lapses In Cleanliness
Indore News: Three Days’ Salary Cut For Three Officials Over Lapses In Cleanliness
Indore News: Woman Publicly Confronts Mayor Over Civic Issues During Ward Visit
Indore News: Woman Publicly Confronts Mayor Over Civic Issues During Ward Visit