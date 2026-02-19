Indore News: Industrialists And Industry Associations Applaud State Budget 2026

Indore News: Industrialists Applaud State Budget | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Industrialists and industry associations have applauded the provisions made for MSME units in the state budget. They stated that these measures will strengthen the foundations of the sector.

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of MP (AIMP), welcomed the budget presented by the Finance Minister under the leadership of the Chief Minister, describing it as an all-encompassing budget.

He termed the provision of Rs 5,957 crore for the development of 48 new industrial parks as a positive initiative toward industrialisation, creating a conducive environment for industrial investment in the state.

He added that the focus on increasing power capacity, expanding infrastructure, and announcing skill development and employment-oriented training programmes to promote women empowerment and self-reliance among women and youth is part of the plan to develop the state into an industry-friendly industrial hub.

Tarun Vyas, Secretary of AIMP, said that the state government's announcement of no new taxes or tax increases is a welcome initiative. He described the 11% increase in the budget for the financial year 2026-27 as supportive of the state's development. He also welcomed the proposed provision of Rs 12,000 crore for roads and bridges under infrastructure development.

Ajay Singh Dasundi, secretary of the Pharma Association, described the state budget as people-centric. He said the budget has given special attention to health services, which will accelerate the pharmaceutical industry. He added that the budget will provide a new direction to the state's pharmaceutical sector by ensuring positive changes in investment and employment opportunities, strengthening infrastructure, and boosting public welfare schemes.

Historic provisions made for City: Lalwani

MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed Madhya Pradesh s historic Rs 4,38,317 crore budget for the year 2026-27. He stated that the city s name being mentioned ten times in the budget speech reflects the government s commitment to its development. The budget presents a clear roadmap to strengthen Indore as a major economic hub, not only for the state but also for the country.