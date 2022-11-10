MP: Narrow escape for passengers as i-bus catches fire

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after an AICTSL bus caught fire at Satya Sai Square bus stop on Thursday evening. Driver’s presence of mind saved the lives of all passengers on board. No one was injured in the incident. For safety reasons, the police stopped traffic on BRTS for sometime.

Prima facie, technical snag was blamed for the fire. Mechanic Ram Kamal said, “The fire might have started due to a short circuit. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause.”

According to Dainik Bhaskar website there were around 70 passengers in the bus when the mishap occurred. The bus was travelling from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur.

Bus driver Tarachand Sharma said that he stopped the bus at Satya Sai Square at around 4:45 pm. He smelled something burning when he started the bus for onward journey. He immediately pressed the brakes and brought the bus to a standstill. He then opened both gates and asked passengers to exit the bus immediately. As soon as all the passengers alighted, the fire engulfed the entire bus destroying. Fire brigade was called in to douse the flames.

After a few moments, the fire spread, and the i-bus turned into ashes. The fire was later controlled by the fire brigade.