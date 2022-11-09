Indore: Coal Ministry organises first investor conclave

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Coal held the first ever investor conclave on Wednesday. Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi chaired the conclave. Member of Parliament, Shankar Lalwani was present on the occasion.

Joshi said that the demand for coal is going to stay at least for the next 25-30 years and that India is currently not even having one-tenth of the per capita consumption of power as compared to some of the other developed economies in the world and it is estimated that the per capita consumption would double by 2040 for which coal is the necessity.

The focus of the present government is to become net zero carbon emission country by adopting better technological processes.

Amrit Lal Meena, secretary, Ministry of Coal reiterated the commitment of the ministry in supporting the coal industry and informed that the Ministry of Coal is there to extend any help required by the prospective bidders.

Pramod Agrawal, chairman, Coal India Limited lauded the efforts of the ministry in taking various initiatives to extend support to the coal sector players and thereby contributing to the vision of making India Aatmanirbhar in coal.

Ministry of Coal has completed the successful auction of 64 coal mines in the first five tranches. It has also launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under the 6th round of commercial auctions and 8 coal mines under the 2nd attempt of 5th tranche of commercial auctions where single bids were received in the first attempt