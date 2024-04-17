MP: MPHRC Seeks Report On Pending Salary Of Grade IV Employees

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) sought a report from collector Dileep Kumar Yadav regarding the seven-month pending salaries of grade IV employees in various schools under the Bhanpura-Garoth development block of Mandsaur.

The commission took notice of six similar cases across the state, highlighting the economic, familial and social challenges faced by these employees due to the non-payment since September 2023. Despite efforts, including memorandums submitted to various offices, a solution remains elusive.

Consequently, the commission intervened, directing the collector Yadav, to provide a report on actions taken within a week. The gravity of the situation prompted the commission's intervention through its representatives in Mandsaur district. They brought the matter to the attention of the commission's Chairman, Manohar Mamtani and member Rajeev Kumar Tandon in Bhopal. Given the absence of government allocations, the commission aims to investigate the withholding of salaries to ensure the rights of these employees are upheld.

3 teachers get notice for remaining absent

Mandsaur: Following the directives from district election officer and collector Dileep Kumar Yadav, sub-divisional officer SDM Rahul Chauhan, along with the assistant returning officer, conducted inspections at various polling stations in Pipliya Mandi. These inspections aimed to ensure smooth operations on polling day, with specific attention to model, pink and PWD polling stations.

However, during the visit, three teachers- Rameshchandra Jatav, Neeraj Soni and Gopalchandra Kachhawa- were found absent without prior notice. Neither the block education officer nor the school authorities were informed of their absence. Taking swift action, the SDM issued a show cause notice to the absent teachers and instructed for a report to be sent to the block education officer. Furthermore, the municipal council of Pipliya Mandi was directed to make necessary arrangements as per the collector's instructions to ensure the polling process proceeds seamlessly.