MP: More than 40 quintals poppy straw recovered from truck moving from Jharkhand to Rajasthan

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation of Anti-Drug operations, acting on the basis of specific intelligence provided by CBN Neemuch, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Gwalior intercepted a TATA truck at Etawah Toll Plaza, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered more than 40.65 quintals of poppy husk stuffed in 174 plastic bags.

According to information, the vehicle carrying a huge quantity of poppy husk from Jharkhand to Rajasthan. Officers claimed that following strict vigilance, they got the tip-off about the movement of a huge quantity of poppy husk. Based on that, police intercepted the truck on Agra – Jhansi Highway and on sustained questioning, the occupant of the vehicle revealed that Poppy Straw was loaded in a truck.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on the highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to the CBN office.

After reaching the CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and a total of 174 Plastic bags of Poppy Straw weighing more than 40.65 quintals were recovered.

After completion of legal formalities, the Truck along with Poppy Straw was seized and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress.

