MP: MLA Pandey Urges Coordination For Swift Development Work In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey emphasised the need for officials to prioritise the removal of challenges faced by the people and urged coordination for swift development works.

Attending a recent review meeting, Dr Pandey, with SDO Anil Bhana and various departmental officials, discussed the responsibility of developers in illegal colonies for systematised development work.

The session covered a comprehensive review of public health engineering, revenue, municipal body, public works, bridge department, water resources, electricity board, and women's and child developments.

Dr Pandey expressed dissatisfaction with the delayed construction of the Jaora-Sitamau road bridge and demanded black-listing contractors involved in incomplete projects in the city.

The MLA also addressed issues related to incomplete drain construction and roadwork, urging prompt completion. Concerns were raised about development in illegal colonies, leading to action against irregular colonisers. An investigation into the cutting of various colonies was initiated, with revenue officials tasked to identify government lands for potential residential leases.

Dr Pandey instructed the electricity board to propose a new electricity grid and provide connections to the PMAY houses. Additionally, he directed revenue staff to choose locations for Anganwadi buildings in Jaora and expedite the completion of sub health centres.