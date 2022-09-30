MP: Minor girl rescued in Neemuch under Operation Muskaan, 1 held

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Baghana Police team led by SHO Ajay Sarwan succeeded in rescuing a missing minor girl under 'Operation Muskaan', with the arrest of 1 person for allegedly abducting the girl over the pretext of marriage.

The city police launched 'Operation Muskaan' following orders from Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma to search for missing minors and adults, rescue them and adequately rehabilitate them.

As per a report, a minor girl went missing from the house on September 22, 2022. Her parents had launched a complaint at Baghana police station. A case was registered under the 363 section of IPC and a search operation had been launched for her. Based on some tip-off, police had managed to rescue the girl from Dewas with the arrest of one person. The accused has been identified as Rahul Katara (20), a resident of the old Municipal colony, Dewas.

Upon Investigation, he accepted to commit a crime under the pretext of marriage and repeatedly raped her. He was then booked under 306, 376(2), 376 (2), and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. He was produced before a court on Friday. A police team along with female head constable Santosh Naresa, and cyber Cell Head Constable Pradeep Shinde played a crucial role in this case.

Notably, Operation Muskaan has been launched to trace the missing and destitute children and reunite them with their parents. The primary aim of the move was to prevent child trafficking and rescue minors from gangs who engaged children in anti-social activities.