 MP: Minister Reviews Devpt Projects, Emphasises Timely Completion
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State forest, environment, and scheduled caste development minister Nagar Singh Chauhan chaired a review meeting to assess various ongoing development projects. During the meeting, the minister issued directives to ensure the completion of construction works with high quality and within the stipulated time frame. He also instructed departmental officials and relevant construction agencies to rigorously monitor construction activities. He also emphasised the importance of timely completion of road construction projects in the district.

During the assessment of Jal Jeevan Mission's progress, he underscored the need for effective implementation to ensure tap water benefits reach every citizen. He urged departmental staff to address challenges related to drinking water supply in villages promptly, emphasising better coordination with gram panchayat sarpanchs. He also directed the identification and preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) for barrage construction sites in the Sondwa area to improve irrigation coverage and uplift local farmers. Chauhan also underscored the significance of education, urging collective efforts to improve its quality. He called for regular attendance of teachers, monitored by education officials, and the strengthening of teacher-parent relations.

Finally, he urged field-level efforts to ensure easy access to the benefits of Central and state government schemes for the common people. The meeting was attended by district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, MP representative Vishal Rawat, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, district panchayat chief executive officer Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector Anupama Chauhan, BJP district president Maku Parwal, and other public representatives and officials.

