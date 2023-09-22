MP: Minister Distributes Laptops Among Meritorious Students

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): State MSME minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha distributed laptops to students who secured more than 60% marks in board of class X and XII in Jawad.

The laptop distribution ceremony was organised by the education department at community hall in Ratangarh. Municipal Council president Sugan Bai Kachrulal Gurjar, district panchayat vice-president representative Prabhu Lal Dhakad, Jaswant Banjara and councillors were present. Sakhlecha expressed his dedication to politics of progress, emphasizing on his plan of providing 100 large digital boards in secondary schools to ensure access to quality education to every child of Jawad.

He also stressed on the importance of online marketing, revealing plans to promote this field in the area and introduce courses in artificial intelligence and animation to financially empower students.

Gurjar and other dignitaries shared their insights on recent developmental achievements of Ratangarh, while SDM Rajkumar Haldar highlighted Sakhlecha's innovative initiatives in health education and Anganwadi services in Jawad.

Students Shivani Dhakad and Sajna Dhakad, who are actively pursuing artificial intelligence and animation through online classes, praised the value of online education in enhancing their English-speaking skills. They credited Sakhlecha for providing them with the opportunity of online learning.

Read Also Indore: Three Children Injured As School Bus Overturns

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)