MP: Million-Dollar Question: Who Brought Colour Spray And With Whose Permission?

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena, on Wednesday, told Free Press that they would be submitting the interim report to the collector on Friday on the findings of the fire incident that took place in the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar temple on Dhulendi, on Monday. He indicated that major reasons for the fire incident would be highlighted in the report and recommendations will also be made to improve the prevailing arrangements.

According to him, the fire expert from Mumbai Nilesh Ukunde, who is also associated with the magisterial inquiry, is likely to file his report in two to three days and after incorporating all the facts the detailed report into the incident will be submitted within the next fortnight. On being asked specifically whether responsibility will be fixed in the case and whether guilty persons will be prosecuted, Meena hinted that people will remember their report for many years. Meanwhile, the biggest fact that came to light was that the fire broke out due to contact with some material.

It has also come to light that on the day of Dhulendi, during bhasm aarti, a host (devotee) had arrived with a large number of colour sprays to blow in Nandi Hall. It is not yet clear on whose recommendation/ permission this host got entry. A total of 14 people were injured in the fire in the sanctum sanctorum during the bhasm aarti of Dhulendi at the Mahakal temple. Seeing the seriousness of the incident, CM Mohan Yadav had ordered a magisterial inquiry and asked to submit a report in three days. The investigation is being conducted by zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena (IAS) and ADM Anukool Jain.

Both of them started an investigation on Tuesday itself and started taking statements from people related to the incident. According to sources, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee had given 200 kg of gulal for bhasm aarti on Monday morning, but some people entering the sanctum-sanctorum had brought gulal with them. Sources also say that a devotee had provided gulal sprays on Sunday and Monday. It is not yet clear whether this devotee (host) was allowed to bring the spray with someone’s permission/ recommendation.