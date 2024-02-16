MP: MiC Busy Brainstorming Budget Proposals

A meeting of the MiC was held in view of finalising the budget in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed budget for the financial year 2024-25 of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has been prepared and sent to the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) by the commissioner Ashish Pathak. In the MiC meeting chaired by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Thursday, the budget proposals were minutely examined and discussed point by point. For the budget of the financial year 2024-25, the UMC budget proposal has been prepared by various departments by collecting the budget proposals of their departments from the accounts branch, which has been sent to MiC by the UMC commissioner. The budget proposals received are being brainstormed by the Mayor with MiC members.

REGULAR WATER SUPPLY TO RESUME TODAY: The maintenance work of the Kanh diversion line in Bhukhi Mata area, an 800 mm pipeline from Gambhir intake to Gaughat water plant has been completed. From Friday water will be supplied daily in the city like before. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and water works in-charge member Prakash Sharma discussed with PHED officials regarding the water supply system of the city and the pipeline improvement work in Bhukhi Mata area, in which it was said that the maintenance work of the pipeline in Bhukhi Mata area should be completed.

NAGAR GAIR TO BE ORGANISED: Like last year, 'Nagar Gair' will be organised by the UMC on Rangpanchami on March 30. On Thursday, under the chairmanship of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, in the presence of commissioner Ashish Pathak and MiC members, a meeting was organised regarding the preparations and instructions were given to the concerned officers. In the meeting, while discussing in detail the preparations for the Nagar Gair, it was directed that at the time of Rang Panchami, the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections may remain in effect, therefore, keeping the code of conduct in view, the district returning officer should inform about the Nagar Gair.