MP: Medical Services Closed In Government Hospital For Two Consecutive Days; Patients Suffer As AYUSH Doctors Continue Strike

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): AYUSH doctors in the district have gone on an indefinite strike since Saturday, demanding the fulfillment of their five-point demands. The strike has severely affected the healthcare services in the region, with patients being forced to wander from door to door in search of medical attention.

The AYUSH doctors, led by Dr Sohan Soni, Dr Rohit Goud, Shubham Tawar and Nilesh Rathore, are demanding that the government stop harassing degree-holder AYUSH doctors in the name of action against quack doctors. They are also seeking permission to practice allopathic medicine, like in other states. The strike has resulted in the closure of medical services in the government hospital for two consecutive days, with only emergency patients being attended to.

Patients are being forced to rely on private medical stores for their medication and many are compelled to travel to Khargone and Khandwa for treatment, wasting both time and money. The city's healthcare system is severely affected, with over 1,000 patients visiting the city every day. AYUSH doctors, who cater to 50% of these patients, are now on strike, putting an additional burden on the already overcrowded government hospital. The OPD patients in the hospital have increased from 300-350 to 600-650 since the strike began.

Several patients have been affected by the strike, including Lal Singh Gore, who was forced to take his ailing mother back home after being refused treatment at the government hospital. Munni Bai, who was suffering from eye trouble, was also turned away from the hospital and had to rely on medication from a private store.

Vinod Chauhan's 6-month-old daughter, Aradhya, was suffering from a cold and fever, but he was unable to get her treated due to the strike. Devendra Patel was forced to take his ailing wife to Khargone, incurring additional expenses and losing business. The strike has caused immense hardship to the people, and the government is urged to resolve the issue soon to prevent a collapse of the healthcare system.