MP: Meat Shops Flout Cleanliness Guidelines In Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Manawar town has been grappling with unhygienic conditions and a looming threat of an epidemic due to the unchecked business of illegal meat shops across the town.

Despite efforts by the civic body to promote cleanliness campaigns, the issue of meat shops remains a significant challenge. Meat vendors have set up shops next to schools, temples, and mosques and are violating the civic body directives.

A slaughterhouse constructed on Gopalpur Road in Ward 4, intended to streamline the meat business, remains vacant, utilised only by a handful of shopkeepers.

Lack of action from both the food department and the civic body has allowed these shops to operate without proper registration, violating guidelines. This neglect poses a severe risk of an epidemic outbreak.

Numerous meat shops operate without valid registration, sparking controversies and objections from residents. The administration must take stringent action against all unregistered vendors.

The proximity of meat shops to places like Anganwadis, schools, and religious sites such as Moti Mata Mandir, Ram Mandir, and Durga Mandir amplifies the risk of an epidemic outbreak, warranting urgent action from the authorities.

Despite objections from various community and religious organisations, no concrete action has been taken against the meat shops operating near temples.

Municipal council president Ajay Patidar affirmed plans to relocate all meat shops to the slaughterhouse. Similarly, he assured the council meeting to take action at the earliest.

Chief municipal officer Santosh Chauhan acknowledged the decision to centralise meat shops at the slaughterhouse (was pending due to the model code of conduct).