MP: Mandleshwar Bus Stand Cleaned In 53 Minutes After Rang Panchmi Celebrations

FP Photo

Mandaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Setting a record of sorts, the sanitation department of the Mandleshwar civic body managed to clean the bus stand area in 53 minutes after Rang Panchami celebrations.

The city reverberated with joy as the city council hosted its second annual Rang Panchami Gair at the bus stand. Hundreds of people were immersed in colours and joy on the occasion.

Tight security arrangements were put in place for the Gair procession.

The police officers were also cautioning people on loudspeakers against creating any type of ruckus and warned of legal action against miscreants.SDOP Manohar Singh Gawali and TI KS Parmar kept a vigil. SP Dharamveer Meena earlier inspected the spot.

At the heart of the festivities were captivating performances by folk artists from Indore, who brought to life the playful spirit of Holi through enchanting renditions of Radha Krishna's festivities in Gokul and Vrindavan.

Council president Vishwadeep Moyde, extending warm wishes for a joyous Rang Panchami, applied colours and gulal to fellow citizens. The event was graced by dignitaries, including Ratnadeep Moide, Jagdish Kewat, Dinesh Prajapat, Yashwant besides others.

Following the conclusion of the festivities, the diligent sanitation staff swiftly restored the bus stand to its pristine state within an impressive 53 minutes. Council president Moyde commended the team's dedication to cleanliness, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment for all residents.