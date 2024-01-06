MP: Man Gets 20-Year RI For Raping Minor In Alot

Representative Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Special POCSO court judge Mahesh Kumar Chauhan awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Alot. A fine of Rs 4,000 was also slapped on the accused identified as Govind Gayari.

The case unfolded when, on November 13, 2021, the girl went missing after stating she was visiting her uncle. Concerned, her father reported her missing to the police, suspecting foul play.

Following an extensive search, the police located the girl on November 29, 2021. In her statement, she revealed that Govind Gayari had sexually exploited her. Subsequently, the police arrested Govind Gayari under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

After a thorough investigation, judge Chauhan found Govind Gayari guilty based on the evidence presented in the chargesheet, which was presented on February 26, 2022. The judge sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 4,000, marking a decisive stance against sexual offences and providing justice to the victim. This information was provided by government lawyer Hemendra Kumar Goyal.