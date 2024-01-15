MP: Man Beats Wife To Death

Representational image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicions about her character in Pipliya Nankar village, Agar Malwa district. The tragic event unfolded in the Susner police station area, where the wife arrived home late Sunday, sparking a dispute between the couple. The husband, in a fit of rage, assaulted his wife with a stick. Despite the altercation, both went to sleep, only for the wife to be discovered lifeless on Monday morning. Upon finding her unresponsive, the accused called nearby residents and the police were alerted.

Susner police, led by SDOP Pallavi Shukla and TI Anil Malviya, swiftly reached the village. After preparing a Panchnama, the police sent the body of the deceased, identified as Prembai, for a post-mortem at Susner Hospital. The accused, Prem Singh, has been apprehended and an investigation is underway.

Two pilgrims from Alot die in Orissa

Two elderly devotees from Alot town died during their separate pilgrimages, one in Bhubaneswar and the other in the sacred city of Jagannath Puri. Renowned tabla player Lakshmi Narayan Rathore breathed his last in Jagannath Puri while on a spiritual journey. The news of his sudden demise has left the city in shock.

Rathore had embarked on the pilgrimage a few days ago. The tragedy struck when Rathore's health deteriorated suddenly during the night and succumbed. This unfortunate incident echoes a similar occurrence from the previous Thursday when former sarpanch Karan Singh Parihar of Bhojakhedi village near Alot passed away due to heart failure in Bhubaneswar near Jagannath Puri. Accompanied by his wife, Parihar's body was also transported to Alot via ambulance.