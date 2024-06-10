MP: Mad Dog's Biting Spree Leaves 7 Serious In Pipliya, CHC Falls Short Of Anti-Rabies Doses

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A mad dog bit seven people, including two women, in the Pipliya Mandi Chowpati area of the city on Saturday. The victims, including seriously injured Hrithik Sen (22), faced delays in treatment as they were shifted to Malhargarh government hospital due to the unavailability of anti-rabies injections at Pipliya community health centre (CHC).

Sen was referred to Mandsaur due to his critical condition. After the incident, civic body members captured two dogs involved in the attacks and relocated them.

The lack of anti-rabies injections at the Pipliya CHC has become a significant issue. Previously, the centre provided these injections, but for the past two years, residents have had to travel to Malhargarh. This situation is particularly challenging as the anti-rabies treatment requires three doses over a month, necessitating multiple trips.

The root of the problem lies in the high cost and limited availability of the anti-rabies doses. According to Pipliya CHC block medical officer (BMO) Jitendra Patidar, a single dose costs about Rs 5,000 and becomes unusable after four hours once opened. He said the doses are centralised at Malhargarh and a few other locations to manage resources, such as in villages Budha, Takravad, Sanjit and Jharda.

However, BMO Patidar assured that he had informed the higher authority about the situation and that adequate anti-rabies doses would be arranged within 2 months.

Notably, for residents of Pipliya and surrounding areas, this system poses a significant burden. The town has a population of approximately 20,000 and the surrounding rural areas also rely on the†Pipliya CHC. Without local access to anti-rabies injections, many residents must make the inconvenient and sometimes costly journey to Malhargarh multiple times.

Residents said that the incidents of dog bites have been increasing in the city and its vicinity, amplifying the urgency for better healthcare infrastructure. Hence, demanded a speedy action.health