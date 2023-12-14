MP: Leopard Menace Continues In Meghnagar's Bandisera village

Representative image | File

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Leopard menace in the Bandisera village area near the Guwali forest range continued as the big cat attacked three more persons, including one minor and a woman late Tuesday evening.

With this, the total number of victims who were attacked by the leopard in a day raised to six as three kids aged from eight to 16 were attacked on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials of the forest department and local villagers claimed that the Bandisera and Satsera areas adjacent to the Guwali forest are considered suitable places for leopards to live.

However, the movement of leopards has started increasing in the residential areas here as well over the past few days.

On Tuesday night, Gendal Mavji Bhuria, his wife Seva Bhuria and a child named Raju Bhuria were seriously injured and brought to the district hospital for treatment.

Ranger Deepak Morya said that a total of six people, including four minors from Bandisera village, were injured in the leopard attack. The forest department has made proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

DFO Haresingh Thakur said that a cage has been put installed in the forest to catch the leopard. The forest department team is keeping tabs on the entire area.

Notably, as per the 2018 census, seven leopards were found in the Jhabua division area. On the other side of the Anas River flowing in the Guwali region lies the forest of Gujarat State, due to which leopards also move there.

Forest department officials remained deployed with the rescue team in the forest until Wednesday night and villagers have been instructed to stay away from the forest by laying bait to catch the leopard.