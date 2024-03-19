MP: 'Leave All Work, Vote First' Slogan Echoes At Bhagoriya Haat

FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhagoriya festival has coincided with the elections this year, blending the enthusiasm of democracy and tribal culture. This election season, Bhagoriya has become the focal point at the administrative level, under the guidance of election registration officer and SDM Pramodsingh Gurjar, SDOP Sunil Gupta, tehsildar Sahdev More, and CEO of the janpad panchayat SD Madhavacharya.

The revenue and police department staff were on high alert to ensure a smooth process. The atmosphere was charged with the spirit of democracy, with the villagers in Longsari and Bhagoriya of Kukshi echoing the slogan of 'Leave All Work, Vote First' and taking a solemn oath to vote.

The festival not only celebrated the cultural heritage of Lok Parv but also emphasised the importance of active participation in the democratic process, encouraging every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote.

Poll campaign kicks off with festival

Sardarpur: The commencement of Bhagoriya marked the beginning of the Lok Sabha election campaign in Sardarpur tehsil, turning it into a vibrant political spectacle. Tribal communities gathered in large numbers to celebrate Bhagoriya, showcasing their rich cultural heritage in Tirla.

FP Photo

The festivities began at 3 pm with Mandal parties marching through the main road, with over 50 groups participating. MLA Pratap Grewal, representing the Congress, and Radheshyam Muvel, the Congress candidate for the Dhar-Mhow Lok Sabha seat, adorned the Mandal parties with turbans and were rewarded with cash.

Adorned in traditional attire, tribal youths indulged in swings, chakris (fireworks), sweets, and thandai (a traditional drink). They joyously lifted MLA Pratap Grewal and candidate Radheshyam Muvel on their shoulders, dancing with them. In a lively display of cultural exchange, MLA Grewal also joined in the dancing, further enhancing the festive spirit.

The beats of the Mandal drum reverberated through the air, prompting spirited tribal dances. MLA Grewal and Muvel extended their best wishes to the tribal community, acknowledging the significance of Bhagoriya and the upcoming Holi festival.

Fest ignites political fervour

Bagh: The inaugural Bhagoriya Haat of the tribal community kicked off with vibrant hues and political zeal as leaders from both the BJP and Congress converged to celebrate amidst the villagers. The atmosphere reverberated with the rhythmic beats of Mandal, as leaders danced exuberantly alongside locals, infusing the event with energy.

FP Photo

Congress' Dhar-Mhow Lok Sabha candidate Radheshyam Muvel and block Congress president Rohit Jhanwar immersed themselves in the festivities, dancing with fervour and engaging with the Mandal teams. Meanwhile, BJP representatives, led by Mandal president Dharmendra Bamnia and former president Kailash Jhaba, joined the festivities, ensuring the BJP's presence despite the absence of prominent leaders.

Acknowledging the significance of the Mandal teams, both parties rewarded them for their contributions to the Bhagoriya Haat. Amidst the celebrations, special markets and Bharaya Gheras set up in Mahesh Nagar. Even outside the residence of former Congress MLA Ganpat Singh Patel, the spirit of Bhagoriya Haat flourished as Mandal teams kept the revelry alive throughout the day.

Prabhu Patel, son of the former MLA, highlighted the historical importance of the event, emphasising the tradition of honouring Mandal teams and ensuring their comfort during the festivities.