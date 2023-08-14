MP: Kishanganj Police Arrest 3 In Robbery Case

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Monday, Kishanganj police cracked the robbery incident case of Rs 4 lakh that happened five days ago in Kishanganj police station area. The partner working in the office planned and executed the robbery. Police have registered a case against the accused. In this, three have been arrested.

ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, DSP Dilip Chowdhary said that on August 9, Rakesh Rathore was withdrawing Rs 4 lakh from a bank in Indore. On AB Road Highway near Rau, two bike riders injured Rakesh by hitting him on the head with a stick. They ran away with a bag containing Rs 4 lakh hanging on the bike. After this, Kishanganj police registered a case.

On Sunday, information was received that Pradeep, the accused who had executed the robbery, was coming from Simrol towards Patharnala on bike. On getting information, a team was dispatched and Pradeep was caught. After interrogation the principal accused along with his accomplices confessed to committing robbery of Rs 4 lakh on August 9.

On inquiry, the names of the associates were identified as Sanu's father Chandrashekhar Billarwan (22) resident of Gokulganj Mhow, Pushkar's father Hemraj Kaushal (34) resident of Gokulganj Mhow, Nikhil Neem resident of Gokulganj, Mhow, Gannu Pandey, resident of Gokulganj, Mhow. The houses of the accused were raided. In this, Pradeep alias Ganju's father Prem Kaushal, Sanu's father Chandrashekhar Bilarwan, Pushkar's father Hemraj Kaushal were arrested. Gokulganj, Mhow resident Nikhil Neem and Gannu Pandey, resident Gokulganj Mhow are absconding. They will be arrested soon.

Both Rakesh Rathore and Pushkar Kaushal work together in the office of the property. Rakesh always goes to Indore Bank to withdraw money. Pushkar was aware of this and he informed his colleagues about the matter. The robbery was executed after planning. Station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri, sub-inspector (SI) Vikram Singh Mandloi, sub-inspector Gulab Singh Rawat, Anil Ahirwar, constables Subhash, Rameshwar, Ranjit Ravi Tiwari, Deepak Patidar and Gaganjeet played a significant role in nabbing the accused.

