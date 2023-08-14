 MP: Programmes On Self-Defence, Health & Nutrition Held In Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Inner Wheel Club Mhow Cantt organized two programs focused on women's self-defense and health and nutrition. In the program related to self-defense, training was given to girl students of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls and Ideal School Mhow village in collaboration with Indore's Jwala Sanstha.

A large number of girl students took advantage of this.

A large number of girl students took advantage of this, for health and nutrition, the benefits of breastfeeding and diet and nutrition were given to women in the local Madhya Bharat Hospital by club member Dr. Rashida Kanchwala. Along with this, milk, porridge, jaggery and blankets were distributed to the children. Information was given by Club President Dr. Shobha Soni, Secretary Pratibha Chaurasia.

