MP: Photo Exhibition On ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smruti Diwas’ Held In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A photo exhibition was held on ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smruti Diwas’ (partition horror remembrance day) on Monday at Ratlam railway station for the general public and school students. According to information, the exhibition recounted the travails of people who suffered due to partition. The exhibition reminded us that a large number of people lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence during the partition.

At the exhibition site, artistes of Ratlam Rail Division presented patriotic songs. Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajneesh Kumar and other senior divisional officials were present. Students of the Railway School also visited the exhibition. Information was also shared that a digital exhibition was held at Indore, Ujjain, Chittaurgarh and Dahod railway stations of Ratlam Rail Division to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smruti Diwas.

