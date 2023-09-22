MP: Kharak Dam Oustees Blame Govt For Tribals’ Deaths

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Kharak Dam oustees from Khargone district, demanding compensation for their loss due to the dam construction blamed Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government for the death of Bheema Mujalde and Geetaram Dawar, who had committed suicide recently. The dam oustees claimed that the government's negligence and lack of proper rehabilitation measures have resulted in the tragic deaths of Bheema and Geetaram.

They argued that the compensation they are demanding is not only for their loss but also to prevent further casualties in their community. They demanded to book officials and leaders responsible for two deaths, and in case their demands were not fulfilled, they would launch the state-level agitation.

Notably, over 300 tribals from different villages under the banner of Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan have been in agitation for the last nine days. They accused the state government of being anti-tribal and were not ready to award legal compensation to the tribal even after seven years of the Supreme Court order.

Agitation going on since last 10 years, govt turns deaf ears

Two tribals Geetaram and Bheema, who were forced to migrate due to the government's empty promises, poverty, and displacement, have been forced to commit suicide in 2018 and 2023 respectively. Kharak Dam displaced people have been forced to take to the streets many times in the last seven years to follow the order of the Supreme Court, and during these movements, tribal men, women, and their children have also been forced to go to jail three times. But there seems to be no end to the apathy of the Madhya Pradesh government.