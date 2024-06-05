MP June 5 Weather Update: Dual Weather In State With Heatwave In Niwari, Datia; Thunderstorms In Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is experiencing two contrasting weather patterns on Wednesday. While cities like Niwari and Datia are facing a heatwave, Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are expected to see thunderstorms and rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal has issued alerts for 32 districts across the state.

According to IMD Bhopal's weather scientist Arun Sharma, the monsoon is progressing as expected and should reach Madhya Pradesh on time. Current weather changes are due to a cyclonic circulation, a trough line, and a western disturbance. These factors are causing both thunderstorms and ongoing heat.

Weather Forecast for the Next Four Days:

Wednesday:

Orange Alert: Thunderstorms and rain in Raisen, Khandwa, and Betul.

Yellow Alert: Heatwave and rain in Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Thunderstorms expected in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and several other districts.

June 6:

Heatwave during the day, thunderstorms possible in the evening in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

Thunderstorms expected in Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, and other districts.

June 7:

Yellow Alert: Heatwave and thunderstorms in various districts including Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, and Panna.

Thunderstorms expected in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and several other districts.

June 8:

Yellow Alert: Heatwave in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and other districts.

Thunderstorms expected in Ratlam, Dewas, Sehore, Harda, Khandwa, and other districts.