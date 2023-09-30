MP: Jal Satyagraha For Tehsil Status To Dasai

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to draw government’s attention, members of Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Committee held a Jal Satyagraha to make Dasai a tehsil. They submitted a memorandum to naib tehsildar highlighting the demand.

The water satyagraha aimed to call attention to the urgent need for Dasai as tehsil for better governance and essential services to the residents.

Additionally, the memorandum submitted to the naib tehsildar outlined the specific reasons why this administrative change was crucial for the development and progress of Dasai.

The villagers started a water satyagraha on Saturday at Ganga Jalliya stepwell at Ichcha Purna Hanuman temple of Dasai and threatened to hold protests in Bhopal as well if it not fulfilled.

Naib tehsildar Pankaj Yadav reached the spot and requested the water satyagrahis to end the satyagraha.

The committee has submitted a memorandum to Yadav addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Naib tehsildar Yadav assured that their demand letter would be sent to the Chief Minister through proper channel. The Satyagraha ended after naib tehsildar took the memorandum and gave assurance.

