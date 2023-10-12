 MP: Jains Send Away Eight Men For Diksha In Procession
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Barnagar’s Jain community on Thursday took out a procession of eight young men, who are scheduled to take Diksha under the guidance of Acharya Vishuddha Sagar Maharaj in Barot of UP on October 25.

The dikshaarthis were carried in a chariot with pomp and grandeur and received blessings from spiritual figures like Muni Prashamsagar, Muni Sadhya Sagar, Muni Sanyat Sagar, Aryika Chinmayashree and Aryika Viprabhamati, who graced the occasion.

The procession witnessed active participation of Barnagar's political leaders and prominent members of the community. The streets of Barnagar came alive with children and women dressed in white sarees, symbolising unity and purity.

