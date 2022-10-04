e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Jabalpur-Ahmedabad festive special train via Ratlam

MP: Jabalpur-Ahmedabad festive special train via Ratlam

According to information from the railways here, the Jabalpur-Ahmadabad weekly special train will have stoppages at Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain, and Maksi in the Ratlam rail division.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

RATLAM (Madhya Pradesh): A festive special train has been announced to clear the extra rush between Jabalpur and Ahmedabad which will pass through the Ratlam rail division. According to information from the railways here, the Jabalpur-Ahmadabad weekly special train will have stoppages at Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain and Maksi in Ratlam rail division.

According to a railway press release, Train No 01704 Jabalpur to Ahmedabad special express train will run every Tuesday from October 4 to November 1 and will commence journey from Jabalpur at 6.25pm and will reach Maksi at 2.12am, Ujjain at 3.10am, Ratlam at 5.30am and Dahod at 6.50am so as to reach Ahmedabad at 11am.

Similarly, Train No 01703 Ahmedabad to Jabalpur special will run from October 5 to November 2 and will depart from Ahmedabad every Wednesday at 1.55pm which will reach Dahod at 6.07pm, Ratlam at 8.15pm, Ujjain at 10.35pm and Maksi at 11.25pm so as to reach Jabalpur at 9.35am, the next day.

The special train will have stoppages from both the sides at Narsinghpur, Piparia, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Maksi, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Chhayapuri, Anand and Nadiad railway stations. Composition of the train will include one second AC, five third ACs, twelve sleeper and four general coaches.

Read Also
Bhopal: Session on people management held for Indian Revenue Service trainees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Guna: Duo held for black marketing of PDS food grains

Guna: Duo held for black marketing of PDS food grains

Jawad: Four get life for robbery and murder

Jawad: Four get life for robbery and murder

MP: Cotton traders in Khetia observe one-day strike

MP: Cotton traders in Khetia observe one-day strike

Ravana Dahan: 75-feet high effigy to be burnt in Mandsaur

Ravana Dahan: 75-feet high effigy to be burnt in Mandsaur

Meghnagar: MLA along with family worship at Hanuman Temple

Meghnagar: MLA along with family worship at Hanuman Temple