MP: Jabalpur-Ahmedabad festive special train via Ratlam

RATLAM (Madhya Pradesh): A festive special train has been announced to clear the extra rush between Jabalpur and Ahmedabad which will pass through the Ratlam rail division. According to information from the railways here, the Jabalpur-Ahmadabad weekly special train will have stoppages at Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain and Maksi in Ratlam rail division.

According to a railway press release, Train No 01704 Jabalpur to Ahmedabad special express train will run every Tuesday from October 4 to November 1 and will commence journey from Jabalpur at 6.25pm and will reach Maksi at 2.12am, Ujjain at 3.10am, Ratlam at 5.30am and Dahod at 6.50am so as to reach Ahmedabad at 11am.

Similarly, Train No 01703 Ahmedabad to Jabalpur special will run from October 5 to November 2 and will depart from Ahmedabad every Wednesday at 1.55pm which will reach Dahod at 6.07pm, Ratlam at 8.15pm, Ujjain at 10.35pm and Maksi at 11.25pm so as to reach Jabalpur at 9.35am, the next day.

The special train will have stoppages from both the sides at Narsinghpur, Piparia, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Maksi, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dahod, Chhayapuri, Anand and Nadiad railway stations. Composition of the train will include one second AC, five third ACs, twelve sleeper and four general coaches.

