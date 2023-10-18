MP: It’s Retest For Chaudhary, Baghel In Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): It will be a retest for Manoj Chaudhary and Thakur Rajveer Rajendra Singh Baghel as Congress announced the name of Baghel from the Hatpipalya constituency as its candidate against the sitting BJP MLA Chaudhary.

Chaudhary and Baghel have contested against each other in the by-election in 2020 in which Chaudhary emerged as a winner.

Chaudhary had won the assembly elections in 2018 as a Congress candidate against former minister Deepak Joshi. Later, Choudhary left Congress and joined the BJP. He is the son of former district panchayat president Narayan Singh Chaudhary. He has been seeking votes on the basis of development works done during his tenure.

On the other hand, Baghel is the son of former MLA late Thakur Rajendra Singh Baghel who had contested seven elections from Hatpipalya. He has been seeking votes on the basis of works done by his father Rajendra Singh Baghel.

