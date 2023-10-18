 MP: It’s Retest For Chaudhary, Baghel In Hatpipliya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: It’s Retest For Chaudhary, Baghel In Hatpipliya

MP: It’s Retest For Chaudhary, Baghel In Hatpipliya

Chaudhary and Baghel have contested against each other in the by-election in 2020 in which Chaudhary emerged as a winner.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): It will be a retest for Manoj Chaudhary and Thakur Rajveer Rajendra Singh Baghel as Congress announced the name of Baghel from the Hatpipalya constituency as its candidate against the sitting BJP MLA Chaudhary.

Chaudhary and Baghel have contested against each other in the by-election in 2020 in which Chaudhary emerged as a winner.

Chaudhary had won the assembly elections in 2018 as a Congress candidate against former minister Deepak Joshi. Later, Choudhary left Congress and joined the BJP. He is the son of former district panchayat president Narayan Singh Chaudhary. He has been seeking votes on the basis of development works done during his tenure.

On the other hand, Baghel is the son of former MLA late Thakur Rajendra Singh Baghel who had contested seven elections from Hatpipalya. He has been seeking votes on the basis of works done by his father Rajendra Singh Baghel.

Read Also
Bhopal Central, Bhopal South Constituency: Vote Fluctuation Altered Poll Results In Last 15 Years
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Verma Announces Facelift Of Mana Mata Temple In Pipalrawan, New Bridge On Surajana

MP: Verma Announces Facelift Of Mana Mata Temple In Pipalrawan, New Bridge On Surajana

MP: Farmers To Boycott Polls In Pithampur

MP: Farmers To Boycott Polls In Pithampur

MP: Shantiwan Cremation Ground Badly Needs Facelift In Hatpipliya

MP: Shantiwan Cremation Ground Badly Needs Facelift In Hatpipliya

MP: 7 DJ Vehicles Seized, 9 Yet To Be Taken In Mhow

MP: 7 DJ Vehicles Seized, 9 Yet To Be Taken In Mhow

Dewas Tekri: DMC Ensures Clean & Safe Environment

Dewas Tekri: DMC Ensures Clean & Safe Environment