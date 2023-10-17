Bhopal Central, Bhopal South Constituency: Vote Fluctuation Altered Poll Results In Last 15 Years

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In last 15 years, major fluctuation of votes was seen in two out of 7 Assembly constituencies in Bhopal district, which altered the fortune of BJP and Congress candidates. They were Bhopal South and Bhopal Central.

Other five seats proved hard nut to crack for opponents. Constituencies like Huzur, Govindpura, Narela and Berasia have been a BJP stronghold while Congress had been strong in Bhopal north.

Dhruvanarain Singh won Bhopal Central by margin of 3,000 votes defeating Nasir Islam of Congress in 2008. In 2018 Assembly polls, Congress’s Arif Masood won by margin of 6,000 votes defeating BJP’s Surendra Nath Singh.

PC Sharma of Congress had wrested Bhopal South seat from BJP’s Uma Shankar Gupta by margin of 6,000 votes in 2018. In 2013, Gupta had won over 20,000 votes defeating Congress party’s Sanjiv Saxena.

In Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency, BJP’s Krishna Gaur won by 46,359 votes in 2018. For years, former CM Babulal Gaur used to contest and win. In Huzur, BJP candidate Rameshwar Sharma had won by 15,725 votes, defeating Naresh Gyanchandani of Congress in 2018.

In Narela, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang defeated Congress’s Mahendra Singh Chouhan by margin of 23,151 votes in 2018. In Bhopal north, Congress’s Arif Aqueel won by 34,000 votes.

