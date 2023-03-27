MP: 'It's not only unique but exemplary', American tourist praises Burhanpur's 400-year-old underground canal system | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur, an ancient city in central India that once served as the Mughal-Deccan headquarters, has many ancient structures, including a unique 400-year-old underground water harvesting structure that draws researchers from time to time.

Tourism enthusiasts from the country and abroad frequently visit Burhanpur to see the ancient buildings of the historical city, and on March 25, world-renowned photographer James N Eminent from America and Professor Hemant from Pune visited the town to see and study the underground canal water system and to capture it on their camera.

Praising the underground canal system, James N Eminent said, “The entire system is not only unique but exemplary.”

Historian Prof Hemant, who came from Pune, after seeing the ancient structures, said that even today every single stone of historic structures narrates its story and it should be protected and promoted for our future generations.

21 scientific methods used in the system

Giving point-wise information, a local journalist who had knowledge about how the ancient system works, Ghanshyam Malviya said that 21 scientific methods have been used in the entire system.

It is a unique task in itself to bring water from a depth of 85 feet below the surface of the earth without using machines.

Abdul Rahim Khankhana built it in 1615 and this is the world’s second such system after the first one in Iran.

Another historian Hoshang Havaldar said that it is a city of monasteries, temples, mosques, tombs and ancient palaces. Local as well as foreign tourists often visit this town to see the historic structures.

The city, which was the capital of Deccan during the Mughal period, has been ruled for 600 years by the Farooqis, the Mughals, the Asafzahis, the Marathas and the British.