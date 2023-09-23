MP: Issues Of Local And Outside Candidates Raised During ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ In Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): As the elections inching closer in the state, Congress as well as BJP and regional parties have been leaving no stone unturned to woo its electorates.

Congress’ state-wide `Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ arrived in Jaora town of Ratlam district, on Saturday, to a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers.

Amid factionalism and groupism among its party workers, Yarta entered the town where Virendra Singh Solanki and Nizam Kazi welcomed former cabinet minister and Yatra in-charge Jitu Patwari, Alot MLA Manoj Chawla, and former municipal president Mohammad Yusuf Kadpa.

Yatra which commenced from Tal Naka passed through prominent intersections before culminating at Gandhi Park where a public gathering was held.

During the meeting, issues related to local and outside candidates came to the fore as local leaders said that they would not tolerate any external candidates. Patwari assured that party’s high command would give tickets to deserving candidates.

According to him, the purpose of the Yatra is to express the pain and suffering of the oppressed people due to the misrule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for 18 years.

Those who attended the event included Piploda president Yogendra Singh Solanki, Diliprao Mandloi, Premsukh Patidar, Mustaqeem Mansoori and others.

Notably, Congress started its Yatra to intensify its campaign against the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly polls. The Yatra comes as the ruling BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatras are approaching their last stretch in the state.