MP: Inter-State Arms Smuggling Racket Busted In Sendhwa, 3 Nabbed

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Barwani police on Friday busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of three individuals in a joint operation conducted under the guidance of Indore (Rural) IG Anurag and Khargone range DIG Atul Singh. Two of the apprehended criminals hail from Punjab, while the third is from Barwani.

The operation, coordinated between Barwani district police station, Sendhwa rural and Varla police station, resulted in the capture of two notorious dealers associated with an inter-state arms gang from Punjab, identified as Parvinder Singh and Avtar Singh. Additionally, Shyam Singh alias Tony Singh Sikligar, a notorious arms supplier from Barwani, was also apprehended.

The arrests were made while the accused were finalising a significant arms transaction. A total of six firearms and two live cartridges were recovered during the operation.

Shyam Singh Sikligar, the prime suspect, has a long history of involvement in illegal arms trafficking, with 21 registered crimes against him across the country. The joint effort marks a major success in Barwani police's ongoing "Operation 360" aimed at dismantling organised illegal arms networks.

SP Puneet Gehlot, leading the operation, emphasised the importance of curbing illegal arms trade, especially in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The successful apprehension of these criminals underscores the commitment of law enforcement to maintain peace and security in the region.

The accused have been presented before the court and further legal proceedings are underway.