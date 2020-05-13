MP industry hails Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman's elixir package for MSMEs, Pithampur Audyogic Sangatha chief skeptic, says will add to burden

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), which are struggling the worst-ever battle for survival due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, have hailed the package announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday. They have expressed their gratitude admitting that this was the much-needed fuel required to revive the sector.

Following the announcements made by Sitaraman in a presser in New Delhi, the business and MSME associations expressed their view on the package. Pramod Dafaria, President of Association of Industries of MP, said the package will work as a booster dose for the ill-fated MSMEs. This will give a huge relief to the already reeling units at this crucial juncture. However, absence of the labourers may affect resumption of the work in full swing.

Dinesh Patidar, FICCI MP President and MD of Shakti Pumps, welcomed the package and stated it as a booster shot of FM Sitaraman. This will be a step closer to ‘Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat’.

Mahesh Gupta, State President of Laghu Udhyog Bharti, hailed the package. He said inflow of liquidity will accelerate things and act as an elixir. He also supported the initiative of promoting use and production of Swadesh products in the country.

R G Dwivedi, Co-Chairman, Bhopal Management Association, said only 10% is outflow from govt in form of stimulus, rest is in the form of loan, liquidity, guarantees. It was much-needed at this time for the MSME sector.

Package is away from Atmanirbhar Bharat mission

Goutam Kothari, President of Pithampur Audyogic Sangatha, has criticised the package. He said the package lacks the feeling of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. The liquidity measures will further enhance the loan Burden on the units.