MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old staffer of a private nursing college in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of four students, police said on Sunday.

The accused is in-charge of the admission cell of the college situated on the Rau- Pithampur road. He was charged with cheating four students on Saturday night, Rau police station officer Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi said.

As per the FIR, the accused had taken a fee of ₹2,31,000 from four students but didn't deposit the money in the college's account.

Case registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust

The students had paid the fee in 2021 but as they failed to secure admission, they approached the college administration and the police, the official added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust.