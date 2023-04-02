 MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students

MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students

The accused is in-charge of the admission cell of the college situated on the Rau- Pithampur road.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old staffer of a private nursing college in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has been booked for allegedly pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of four students, police said on Sunday.

The accused is in-charge of the admission cell of the college situated on the Rau- Pithampur road. He was charged with cheating four students on Saturday night, Rau police station officer Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi said.

As per the FIR, the accused had taken a fee of ₹2,31,000 from four students but didn't deposit the money in the college's account.

Case registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust

The students had paid the fee in 2021 but as they failed to secure admission, they approached the college administration and the police, the official added.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Government school bids tearful adieu to chemistry teacher in Amjhera
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students

MP: Indore college staffer booked for pocketing ₹2.31 lakh admission fee of students

Indore: Sarvdharms offer prayers for devotees killed in temple tragedy

Indore: Sarvdharms offer prayers for devotees killed in temple tragedy

Horrific accident in MP: 3-year-old decapitated after tractor rams into bike in Guna

Horrific accident in MP: 3-year-old decapitated after tractor rams into bike in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: Government school bids tearful adieu to chemistry teacher in Amjhera

Madhya Pradesh: Government school bids tearful adieu to chemistry teacher in Amjhera

H3N2: No report received even after more than seven days

H3N2: No report received even after more than seven days