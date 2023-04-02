Madhya Pradesh: Government school bids tearful adieu to chemistry teacher in Amjhera

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): A tearful farewell ceremony was organised by Amjher Government Higher Secondary School for chemistry teacher Rajesh Srivastava on his retirement. School principal RP Dohre and staff honoured the retired teacher by garlanding him. Several farewell gifts were also presented by students.

The programme was inaugurated by teacher Aayushi Sharma with the song ‘Guruwar Na Jao Ye Kehti Hai Dhadkan’. Remembering his tenure Srivastava said, 'My father used to tell me that completing our work is the true service to the country. Hence, we should complete our work on time.’ He also encouraged students to study and play hard.

All staff members appreciated Srivastava’s working skills and way of teaching. The teachers said that he always used to talk politely. On this occasion, Asha Srivastava, Trupti Srivastava, Subhash Bairagi, Jitendra Prajapat, Khushbu Sharma, Praveen Pancholi, Pradeep Panwar, Shubhangi Mandloi, Shraddha Gupta, Saifuddin Sheikh, Naveen Pancholi, Mamta Parihar and students were present.

