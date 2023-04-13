 MP: Indo-Tibetan Co-ordination association meet ends in Satna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day long Indo-Tibetan co-ordination association meeting concluded at Maihar tehsil of Satna on Wednesday. The meeting saw representatives from different regions of the country discuss the current political situation of India and Tibet.

At the conclusion of the meeting, new office bearers were announced at regional and national level. Professor Vivek Guru described the independence of Tibet as necessary for the security of Indian borders. He said it is strategically essential that Tibet becomes independent at the earliest.

BTSS national general secretary Rajo Malviya, national minister Prakash Ratna Parkhi, regional president Bhagirath Kumrawat, vice-president Dr Rajesh Jaiswal, general secretary Ved Prakash Jaiswal also attended. National general secretary Vijay Mann conducted the programme.

