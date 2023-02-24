Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah attends Kol Tribal's event in Satna

Union Minister Amit Shah welcomed by CM Chouhan at khajuraho airport | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Health Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reached Satna on Friday afternoon. Currently, he is attending an event organised by Kol Tribals.

Shah landed Khajuraho airport around 1 pm on Friday, where he was welcomed by CM Chouhan.

The CM presented 'Shawl' and a garland to honour the Union Minister. Union minister of Social Justice Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister in-charge of Chhatarpur district Om Prakash Sakhalecha including all the senior ministers were present at the airport to welcome Union minister Amit Shah.

The duo then left for Satna.

The Union Minister's visit comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is due for elections.

Shah, on February 25, will be in Bihar, during which he will address a rally in West Champaran, participate in a meet of farmers and labourers in Patna and pay obeisance at Takht Shri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara, the officials said.

