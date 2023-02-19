Indore: Faculty transfer to Satna Medical College; 11 faculty members transferred to Satna ahead of inauguration

MGM Medical College | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the inauguration of the government medical college in Satna, the director of the medical education department has transferred as many as 54 faculty members of seven government medical colleges of the state, including 11 of MGM Medical College, Indore.

As per the orders, deans of government medical colleges in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Vidisha, and Sagar have been instructed to relieve the doctors with immediate effect as they will have to join the college in Satna by February 20.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate the medical college in Satna on February 24 and the officials believe that the transfer has been done to complete the head count before the inauguration.

However, a senior professor, wishing anonymity, said that the transfers have been done to show the head count to the peer team of National Medical Commission to get permission to start the college.

“Government has applied for 150 MBBS seats for Satna Medical College. The transfer of faculty members in 19 departments in seven medical colleges of the state have been done for the same,” he said adding “Such transfers of faculty members have become a practice of the government before the inspection but it is against the NMC norms as a faculty member can be counted at one college in a year during head count. The faculty members transferred from other medical colleges were counted once in their respective colleges.”

Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have relieved the faculty members immediately after getting the orders.

These doctors transferred to Satna

Name Department

1 Dr Amarjeet Singh Chhabra Physiology

2 Dr Vandana Verma Biochemistry

3 Dr Amita Gupta Biochemistry

4 Dr Anjali Kushwah Pharmacology

5 Dr Chandrashekhar Chhatrasal Pathology

6 Dr Mahendra Sharma Forensic Medicine

7 Dr Gunwant Singh Asake Pediatrics

8 Dr Akanksha Muvel Pediatrics

9 Dr Aparajita Upadhyay Otorhinolaryngology

10 Dr Archana Bhatnagar Radiodiagnoses

