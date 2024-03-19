MP: Indian Architecture Getting Global Recognition In Ujjain

An expert addresses the seminar |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on the topic, “Indian Architecture and Science” was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Department of Science and Technology under the 40-day Vikramotsav under the aegis of Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute here on Monday.

Addressing the seminar, vice-chancellor of Vikram University, Dr Akhilesh Pandey said that the standards of Indian architecture are getting recognised on foreign soil. This is a matter of great pride for every Indian. The chief guest of the programme, director general of MPCOST, Anil Kothari said that it will be our effort to bring the work done by Dr Wakankar among the people on important subjects like Indian architecture and time calculation.

On this occasion, director of Ashwini Research Institute, Dr RC Thakur said that the evidence of Indian architectural art is found in a very detailed manner in the evidence of ancient temples, coins, etc. In the seminar, Dr Shreya Hari, research teacher at Virginia Tech University, gave her lecture on the architectural configuration of Mahakal Temple. Research papers were read by four other teachers.

The welcome of guests was done by Dr Rajesh Sharma, Dr Sarveshwar Sharma and Dr Ajay Sharma. This programme was conducted by Dinesh Digaj. Dr Raman Solanki presented the outline of the programme.