MP: In Burhanpur, two women injured in bee attack

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were injured after they were attacked by a swarm of bees. The condition of one woman is said to be critical, while another is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Burhanpur.

An incident was reported on Saturday morning at Biroda village, about 15 kilometres away from the district headquarters when they went to pluck cotton in the field when they were attacked by the bees.

Before they would understand anything, they found themselves in the middle of a swarm.

A woman named Savita was stung by bees at various places. Due to this her condition worsened. On hearing the noise, the relatives reached, and the woman was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Savita was admitted by the family to Burhanpur District Hospital, where her treatment is going on, while Seema Bai was also attacked by bees, but due to not much damage, treatment was done in the village itself. Savita's family said that as soon as we came to know about it, immediately brought it to the hospital. Here his treatment continues.