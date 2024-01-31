MP: 'Implement Centre Schemes Effectively At Ground Level'

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): State forest, environment and SC welfare minister Nagar Singh Chouhan chaired a review meeting of the district panchayat on Tuesday.

Reviewing the progress of various schemes, Chouhan gave necessary instructions to the field staff to effectively implement the Centre schemes at the ground level.

Chouhan also directed to complete the works sanctioned under the NREGA scheme within the time limit. Besides, he also directed to conduct of weekly reviews and monitoring of the works at the district level.

Reviewing the construction of Anganwadi buildings, he directed to take action regarding the construction of approved buildings in other nearby panchayats as well.

During the meeting, the minister instructed to issue notices for the recovery of the amount of Anganwadi building and other construction-related works that were not constructed despite the withdrawal of funds.

He also called upon all the sarpanch, secretaries and GRS to ensure that the schools at the villages are operated regularly and on time. Regular monitoring should be done to ensure that teachers are present regularly in schools and provide quality education to the children.

Collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, district panchayat CEO Abhishek Choudhary, SDM Tapis Pandey, BJP district president Maku Parwal along with sarpanch, panchayat secretary, GRS and others were present.