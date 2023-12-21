MP: Illegally Parked Vehicles Choke Roads In Pithampur

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): In the heart of the industrial hub of Pithampur, the lifeline connecting Mhow with Neemuch stands strained, grappling with a persistent issue that has residents and commuters alike at their wits' end.

The four-lane road, crucial for the seamless flow of traffic from Malwa-Nimar to Rajasthan is plagued by chronic congestion, primarily in the Pithampur and Indorama market areas.

The trouble arises as a substantial number of vehicles perennially occupy the limited roadside space, transforming a designated four-lane thoroughfare into a cramped two-lane passage.

The consequence is stark- even the slightest disruption, such as a single vehicle encountering trouble, triggers extensive traffic snarls that persist for prolonged periods.

A significant contributing factor to this conundrum is the habitual parking of vehicles in both Pithampur market area and Indorama market area. This unauthorised and consistent occupation not only impedes the smooth flow of traffic but also transforms the supposed four-lane road into a bottleneck, exacerbating the traffic ordeal for daily commuters.

Adding fuel to this problem is the apparent lack of attention from the Pithampur Municipal Committee towards the encroachment of service roads by local shopkeepers.

The service roads, designed to facilitate a systematic and unobstructed movement of traffic, often find themselves occupied by shop fronts, intensifying the traffic bottleneck.

Residents express frustration over the seemingly unending gridlock, impacting not just their daily commute but also hampering the efficiency of industrial activities in the region.

Calls are being made for urgent intervention by local authorities to address the root causes of the issue and implement measures to alleviate the persisting traffic woes.

As Pithampur grapples with its arterial congestion, the onus is now on the municipal committee to heed the concerns of its citizens and collaborate with stakeholders to devise effective solutions that ensure smoother traffic flow and restore the vitality of this crucial economic lifeline.