MP: Illegal Houses Of Miscreants Who Pelted Stones On Shajapur ‘Akshat Yatra’ Demolished

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking an action against those who pelted stones on Akshat Kalash Yatra on Monday night, Shajapur administration demolised the illegal part of the houses of the accused with the help of bulldozers.

During this time, a large number of police forces were deployed on the spot to deal with any untoward situation. Along with ADM, SDM, tehsildar, additional SP and police station in-charge, with a large number of police forces have also been deployed on the spot. Barricading has also been done in the area.

Before this, one person sustained minor injuries in a scuffle after a group of people attempted to stop another group from taking out an Akshat Yatra in Shajapur district.

The incident took place on Monday night, following which police registered an FIR against 24 persons and imposed Section 144 in three areas in the district for security reasons, the senior police official said.

According to information, some people were taking out Akshat Yatra to invite people visiting their doors to light lamps in their respective houses on the day of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan.

Some other people attempted to stop the Yatra in the Lalpura area in the district.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the spot.