 MP: Illegal Cutting Of Trees In Bungalow No 52 Of Defence Ministry; Complaint Made To PMO
Based on the complaint registered on the Prime Minister’s portal, the Cantonment Council Office (CCO) wrote a letter to the Defence Estates Office.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 01:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint was made by one Rajendra Singh to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about illegal cutting of trees of various species from the land of Bungalow No 52 under the Defence Ministry.

Based on the complaint registered on the Prime Minister’s portal, the Cantonment Council Office (CCO) wrote a letter to the Defence Estates Office, since the maintenance work of bungalow and its surroundings is under the Defence Estates Office, which has also taken action upon the same.

It is noteworthy that many green trees have been cut in the past on the lands of many bungalows under the Defence Estates Office in the city and surrounding areas. But those responsible for working in the Defence Estates Office never took any action.

article-image
