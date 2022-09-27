MP: Huge cache of poppy straw, firearms recovered from Neemuch in CBN raid

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of Anti-Drug operations, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch, acting on specific intelligence, searched a suspected house and temporary Godown (Bada) constructed by precast wall & tin shed in the outskirts of Hathipura village falls under Ratangarh police station limit in Singoli tehsil of in Neemuch district and recovered total 1083.150-kilogram poppy straw on Monday night.

During the operation, one of the drug traffickers aimed at the preventive team with a loaded 12-bore gun, but CBN officers foiled his attempt and arrested the accused with firearms.

Additional reinforcements from the nearby police stations were also called to assist officers of CBN. A high precast wall had been constructed around the temporary Godown (Bada) along with the Tin shed to conceal the illegal activities going on in it. A thorough search resulted in the recovery of 25 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 482.700 kilograms loaded in one Mahindra Pickup, 21 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 401.550 kilograms loaded in a Scorpio SUV and 5 bags of powdered Poppy Straw weighing 198.900 kilograms loaded in Hyundai i20 car.

The team seized a total of 51 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 1083.150 kilograms with one unlicensed 12 bore gun and 23 live rounds two empty cartridges & 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm were also recovered.

A grinding Machine (used for grinding poppy straw into fine powder to reduce the volume of a poppy straw), stitching machine with a bundle of blue thread (used for stitching and packing, Poppy Straw bags), Weighing scale, Air pump (for vehicles) were also recovered and seized from the temporary Godown (Bada).

Three persons have been arrested and cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act 1985.

The recovered unlicensed 12 bore guns along with 23 live rounds & 2 empty cartridges & 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm will also be investigated under relevant provisions of the Arms Act by the appropriate authority.