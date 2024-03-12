MP: Hindus Celebrate, Recite Hanuman Chalisa At Bhojshala In Dhar After HC Decision

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the court's verdict over Bhojshala, a medieval-era structure in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, several Hindu community members on Tuesday celebrated at its premises and recited Hanuman Chalisa there.

Members of the Muslim community, on the other hand, are planning to move the Supreme Court against the high court's decision.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out within six weeks a "scientific survey" of the Bhojshala complex, which both Hindus and Muslims claim as their own.

Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula Mosque. As per an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja in the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.

Ashok Jain, a leader of Bhoj Utsav Samiti, said that after the high court's order, people recited Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday and prayed to God that this survey be completed soon and Bhojshala should be given to Hindus.

Bhoj Utsav Samiti's General Secretary Sumit Choudhary said that the high court has accepted the long-pending demand for the ASI survey.

Now, truth will come out through investigation and Bhojshala will regain its glory, he told reporters.

Another Hindu community leader Gopal Sharma says people expressed their happiness over the court's decision and celebrated it with great enthusiasm.

"Satyagraha has been held every Tuesday continuously for the last 32 years," he said.

Due to this agitation, the Bhojshala issue is being recognised in the entire country, he said.

Meanwhile, videos showing women dancing on Bhajans in Bhojshala premises emerged on social media.

Dhar city's Shahar Qazi (local head cleric) Waqar Sadiq earlier on Monday said the HC decision was not acceptable to the Muslim community.

"With due respect, we wish to say that the HC order was not acceptable to the Muslim community. Our committee will soon file an appeal against it in the SC," he had told reporters.

It is believed that Raja Bhoj, a Hindu king, had installed the statue of Vagdevi in Bhojshala in 1034 AD. Hindu groups say the British took this statue to London in 1875.