MP: Hindu Organisations Call For Dharna Over 'Land Jihad', Demand To Vacate Imambara; Heavy Police Deployed

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The situation in Dhar town is a bit tense after the members of Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti called for massive dharna over brewing another land scam in the town. A heavy police force has been deployed in the town to deal with any untoward incidents.

Members of Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti in large numbers gathered in the town and held Dharna, demanding the administration vacate Imambara, situated in Hatwada locality. The committee has been holding meetings for the last month, demanding action in the matter.

Hindu organisations are demanding that the building (Imambara) be given for use during the Moharam festival only for 15 days, but they are now claiming ownership of the government property. The government must act on the matter, get this place vacated, and recover the outstanding full rent.

The Hindu organisation alleges that no action has been taken by the administration. Because of this, the Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti called upon a large number of Hindus to gather on Thursday.

Speeches on Land Jihad, Love Jihad

A large number of people were called to Ghoda Chowpatty in the Jan Jagran Abhiyan on Thursday. The administration has been on alert since the morning.

People of the Hindu community started gathering from the areas around 11 am in groups carrying saffron flags and tri-colours. Thousands of youth gathered on Model Road. After this, the officer bearers of the committee presented their views on the subject in the form of speakers. Speakers delivered speeches on topics like Land Jihad, Love Jihad and many speakers inspired the youth present on the burning issues to be alert and empowered.

Peaceful protest, warning of violent agitation

After the address, office bearers of Saanskrtik Dharohar Raksha Samiti took out the rally. During this, the youth shouted slogans while waving the saffron flag to the district collector's office where SP Manoj Kumar Singh and collector Priyank Mishra accepted the memorandum.

It was told in the memorandum that in 1977, PWD's Hatwada building No 316 was given for 15 days on rent. Meanwhile, the people belonging to the minority community neither paid the rent nor vacated the building from 1977 to date.

It was told that the PWD department issued only two notices in the meantime as a result of the fact that minority people changed the identity of the building and started calling it Imambara, despite the fact that the actual Imambara building is No 319.

The administration should get its orders regarding the building obeyed. Otherwise, the Hindu society will launch a fierce agitation, for which the administration will be responsible.

Meanwhile, Dhar collector Priyank Mishra said that action will be taken under the principle of natural justice. Since the subject has come to my attention. Therefore, in this case, the other party will also be given the opportunity to be heard. Notices were issued. Further action will be taken after knowing what the reply has been in this matter.

Collector Mishra asked the people of Dhar to maintain peace and harmony.

