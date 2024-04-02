 MP: Hindu Front For Justice National President Ranjana Agnihotri In Dhar Today
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 09:59 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ranjana Agnihotri, the national president of Hindu Front for Justice and a key petitioner in the Bhojshala case, is scheduled for a 3-day stay in Dhar from April 3. This visit is part of her ongoing legal efforts regarding the Bhojshala case, which has seen significant developments recently.

Ranjana Agnihotri, along with other advocates including Harishankar Jain, Vishnu Shankarji Jain, Gurumurthy, Parth Yadav, and Vinay Joshi, has been actively advocating for the Hindu Front for Justice in the Indore High Court and the Supreme Court.

The case, filed in the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2022, also involves Ashish Janak, Ashish Goyal, Sunil Saraswat, and Mohit Garg from the Hindu Front for Justice.

On February 5, 2024, the original petitioners demanded a scientific survey of Bhojshala, leading to the court ordering a survey by the ASI on March 11, 2024.

During her stay in Dhar, Agnihotri will participate in the survey of Bhojshala and visit the contemporary monuments of Raja Bhoj. She also plans to engage in discussions with distinguished citizens.

Agnihotri's legal advocacy extends beyond the Bhojshala case, as she has also fought for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura.

