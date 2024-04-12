MP High Court Sends Notice To LoP Umang Singhar On Plea Challenging His Election From Gandhwani Seat

Umang Singhar |

IIndore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a notice to the leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, following a petition seeking to make his election as MLA from the Gandhwani seat null and void. The petition cited a violation of the model code of conduct by Congress leader Singhar during the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls held in November 2023.

"Justice Vivek Shukla issued notice to Singhar on the election petition filed by Sardar Singh Medha and has sought his reply within four weeks," said the petitioner's counsels, Nimish Pathak and Lucky Jain.

The petition was initially filed with the Jabalpur bench, which accepted it and forwarded the same for hearing to the Indore bench.

According to the petitioner, LoP Singhar is accused of not disclosing the full information to the Election Commission and using corrupt practices to win elections. It was also alleged that liquor bottles were seized from the vehicle used by Singhar in the polls.

The permission for the vehicle was in the name of candidate Umang Singhar. His agent was also in the vehicle from which liquor bottles were seized. It was also alleged that Singhar used corrupt practices and unfair means to win assembly polls.