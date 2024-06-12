MP: Heavy Vehicles Plying Unlawfully On Mhow-Mandleshwar Road Puts Public Safety At Risk

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Uncontrolled movements of sand-laden heavy vehicles have been spotted on the Mhow-Mandleshwar Jam Ghat Road, despite regulations prohibiting public transport on this route.

The road, which is primarily designed for light vehicles, poses a significant risk to public safety due to the challenging terrain and inadequate infrastructure. The government has imposed tolls on this road, constructed approximately 8-10 years ago, yet the RTO has refrained from issuing permits to any public transport vehicle, effectively restricting heavy traffic.

One of the main concerns is the treacherous Jam Ghat section, spanning 5-7 kilometres, where heavy vehicles encounter considerable difficulty navigating the steep inclines. The contractors have been seen in a hurry to excavate as much sand as possible before the rainy season arrives and sometimes the heavy vehicles were transporting sand without necessary permits, locals complained.

According to Khargone RTO Ritu Agarwal, permits were issued from the divisional office in Indore. Similarly, SDOP Manohar Singh Gawli cited a lack of authority to intervene unless instructed by higher authorities. Furthermore, the mineral department has absolved itself of responsibility regarding the transportation of sand, emphasising that any road may be utilised for such purposes.

Recent landslides and ongoing rockfall incidents further underscore the fragility of the route, highlighting the potential for catastrophic consequences if heavy traffic persists unchecked.

MPRDC officials assert that the road, designated a highway, was constructed to stringent standards and remains the responsibility of the toll-collecting company for maintenance.